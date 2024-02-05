Phoebe Bridgers Tells Ex-Grammys Head To “Rot In Piss”

Phoebe Bridgers was a first-time Grammy winner at yesterday’s ceremony, taking home four awards all told: a solo one for her featured guest spot on SZA’s “Ghost In The Machine” and three as part of Boygenius.

While backstage at the ceremony, the trio answered questions from the press. When asked about the state of rock music and women’s place in it, Bridgers said: “I have something to say about women. The ex-president of the Recording Academy, Neil Portnow, said that if women want to be nominated and win Grammys, that they should ‘step up.’ He’s also being accused of sexual violence. And to him I’d like to say: I know you’re not dead yet, but when you are … rot in piss.”

Back in 2018, the then-Grammys president told women that they needed to “step up” to win more awards. After much controversy in the wake of those comments, Portnow stepped down as the head of the Recording Academy. Earlier this year, Portnow was accused of rape in a lawsuit stemming from an incident in 2018. Last week, five women said that they signed nondisclosure agreements and received payments to cover up sexual abuse at the Recording Academy.

Bridgers’ comments can be see toward the end of this video: