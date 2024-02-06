Snoop Dogg And Master P Sue Walmart For Intentionally Hiding Their Cereal

In 1998, Snoop Dogg parted with Death Row Records, the label that previously paid him, and signed on with New Orleans upstart Master P’s booming No Limit empire. Twenty-six years later, Snoop and P are once again aligned, but now it’s to sue Walmart for intentionally hiding their breakfast cereal.

Actually, Snoop Dogg and Master P have been working together on this cereal for a while. Together, the two of them run Broadus Foods, the company behind the marshmallow-heavy breakfast product known as Snoop Cereal. (It used to be called Snoop Loopz, but Kellog’s blocked them from using that name. Also, Jack White had some questions about the marshmallow ratio in the cereal.) As TMZ reports, Snoop and P recently filed a lawsuit against Walmart and Post, accusing Walmart of going back on agreements and refusing to stock the cereal on the store’s main floor.

The lawsuit reportedly claims that Walmart and Post conspired to hide Snoop Cereal, in an attempt to edge Broadus out of the market, after announcing a partnership with Snoop Dogg. Walmart started carrying Snoop Cereal in summer 2023, and the lawsuit claims that store employees found boxes of it hidden away in stockrooms. In a statement to TMZ, the store says says, “Walmart values our relationships with our suppliers, and we have a strong history of supporting entrepreneurs. Many factors affect the sales of any given product, including consumer demand, seasonality, and price to name a few. We will respond as appropriate with the Court once we are served with the complaint.” In their own statement, Post say, “Post Consumer Brands was excited to partner with Broadus Foods and we made substantial investments in the business. We were equally disappointed that consumer demand did not meet expectations.”