For years, Perry Farrell teased the return of his famously erratic post-Jane’s Addiction band Porno For Pyros. That return is happening now, but it won’t be happening for long. In 2022, Porno For Pyros played their first full set in 24 years at the Welcome To Rockville festival. Last year, the band announced their first tour in a quarter century. That tour had to be postponed, and we now know that it’s also their farewell tour. Last night, the band finally kicked that tour off at the Observatory in Santa Ana, and it featured some live rarities from the band.

For this tour, Porno For Pyros are keeping their reunion lineup of Perry Farrell, Stephen Perkins, Peter DiStefano, and ringer bassist Mike Watt. Last night, the band’s set included “100 Ways,” a 1996 single that they hadn’t played live since 1997. The band also covered Jimi Hendrix’s posthumously-released song “Hey Gypsy Boy,” which they’d never played live before. (Watt played a mean bass solo on that one.) And they also played the live debut of “Little Me,” the recent single that they wrote back in the ’90s. Check out fan footage of all three songs below.

If you want to see more videos from last night, YouTube user HBwalter77 uploaded a bunch of them. The tour continues tomorrow night in San Diego.