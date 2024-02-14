Usher Got Married After Super Bowl, Announces TV Series Based On His Music

Usher just played a very fun Super Bowl Halftime Show then celebrated by marrying his girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea while he was in Vegas. The R&B star is probably more visible in this minute than he’s been at any point in at least the past decade and he’s taking advantage of it. Usher’s got a new album and an upcoming North American arena tour, and now he’s also announcing plans to turn his music into a dramatic TV series. That seems like a bit of a reach to me, but sure, why not.

Variety reports that Usher is partnering with UCP, a division of Universal, to make an as-yet-untitled TV show about “Black love in Atlanta and individuals looking to find a place to call home.” One of Usher’s executive producers is Selwyn Seyfu Hinds, former editor in chief of The Source; the others are Katie Zucker and Kenny Meiselas. Usher might make appearances on the show, and he might not. The whole thing is little mysterious, and I can’t help picturing it all playing out as a Mamma Mia-style jukebox musical. If that’s what it is, I’d watch at least an episode or two.

In a statement to Variety, Usher says, “I’m happy to be working with UCP to bring the music to life. I hope the series resonates with you the way my music continues to.” Usher also just added a bunch of dates to his upcoming tour, and you can see them below.

TOUR DATES:

8/16-17 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

8/20-21 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

8/23-24 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

8/27-28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

8/30-31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

9/02-03 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

9/06-07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

9/09-10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

9/12-13 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

9/17-18 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

9/21-22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome

9/24-25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome

9/28-29 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

10/03-05 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

10/07-08 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX

10/11-12 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

10/14 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

10/17-18 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

10/20 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

10/22-23 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

10/25-26 – St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

10/28-29 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/31 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

11/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

11/10 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

11/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

11/18 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

11/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

11/27 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center