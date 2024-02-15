The poppy and emotionally charged Luxembourg indie band Francis Of Delirium will soon release their debut album Lighthouse. Over the past few months they’ve shared the singles “Real Love,” “First Touch,” and “Blue Tuesday.” Today they add one more: the epic closing track “Give It Back To Me.”

“Give It Back To Me” begins quietly, with just spacey guitar and Jana Bahrich’s quivering voice, but it almost immediately begins its build toward widescreen post-rock catharsis. Listen below.

Lighthouse is out 3/22 on Dalliance. Pre-order it here.