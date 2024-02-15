Sheer Mag’s Third Man era is off to an awesome start. The advance singles from the Camaro-rocking combo’s new album Playing Favorites — “All Lined Up,” “Moonstruck,” and the title track — have all been great. So is “Eat And Beat It,” presumably the last song they’ll share before dropping the album two weeks from now.

“Eat And Beat It” is full of the rollicking Thin Lizzy riffs and raw, howling vocals that Sheer Mag made their name on, and there’s a sick breakdown at the bridge. The band explains, “‘Eat And Beat It’ is an anthem for the next generation. The legacy acts that we grew up admiring and styling ourselves after aren’t going to be around forever, and nor should they be. It’s high time for a new cohort to take over and carry the torch for rock and roll in the 21st century.”

Listen below.

Playing Favorites is out 3/1 on Third Man.