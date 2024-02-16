Ridley Scott Reportedly Directing New Bee Gees Biopic

At age 86, Sir Ridley Scott is still going strong. Fresh off the debut of his historical epic Napoleon, with his Gladiator sequel already in the can, the Alien/Blade Runner director is now linked to the forthcoming Bee Gees biopic.

First announced in 2019, the film is being produced by Graham King, who previously produced the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. Kenneth Branagh was set to direct it in 2021, but now, Deadline — the same outlet that reported Branagh’s involvement three years ago — says Scott will helm the Bee Gees movie instead. There’s still no official title, but it’s got to be called Stayin’ Alive, right?

Scott has history with the Bee Gees. Decades ago, Bee Gees manager Robert Stigwood worked with Scott to develop Castle Accident, a medieval story starring all three Bee Gees. It never came to pass, and Scott made his debut feature The Duelists instead, but Scott has reportedly hoped to work with the group on a project ever since. Barry Gibb, the sole surviving member of the band, will be heavily involved in the making of the film, and Paramount has access to the Bee Gees’ catalog.