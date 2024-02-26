Liam Gallagher Has More Ungracious Comments On Oasis’ Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Nomination

Earlier this month, the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame revealed this year’s nominees, and Oasis are on the ballot for the first time ever. But Liam Gallagher does not care about this, and he’s already fired off some memorable tweets about being nominated, saying “Fuck the Rock n Roll hall of fame its full of BUMBACLARTS” and that he “don’t need some wank award by some geriatric in a cowboy hat.”

At the end of this week, Gallagher is releasing a collaborative album with the Stone Roses’ John Squire, and he’s been doing press for it, which has resulted in some enlightening interviews. He recently said that his brother Noel Gallagher turned down a Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary tour. And in a new one in The Sunday Times, he had some more ungracious comments about his Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame nomination.

“As much as I love Mariah Carey and all that, I want to say: do me a favor and fuck off,” he told the Times, referencing another first-time nominee this year in Carey. “It’s like putting me in the rap hall of fame, and I don’t want to be part of anything that mentally disturbed. Besides, I’ve done more for rock’n’roll than half of them clowns on that board, so it’s all a load of bollocks.”

And for those of you that want anything you can get on a possible Oasis reunion, here’s where Liam stands:

He knows I’m not going to call him. He’s the one who split the band up, so he’ll be doing the calling, and if there is no calling we won’t be getting back together. To be fair, though, I can see it happening. Now things have changed in his personal life I can see him looking back, not looking back in anger, and going, ‘Do you know what? I was really mean to my little brother. Now it is time for me to send him a box of chocolates.’ … I love my brother, I love my family, and all that Oasis shit, there was no need for it, you know what I mean? Maybe someone can get a bit tetchy on tour. Maybe someone drinks a bit too much. But we didn’t have to split up over it. I don’t hold grudges, man, and if Oasis got back together it would be great because I would only have to sing 15 songs and he could do the rest. I could do that standing on me head.

The 2024 inductees into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame will be announced in April.