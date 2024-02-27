Jam Master Jay Murder Trial: Two Men Guilty Of Killing Run-DMC Star

Hulton Archive/Getty Images

A federal jury found two men guilty of murdering Jam Master Jay (pictured) in a Brooklyn courtroom today, Billboard reports.

The Run-DMC DJ, born Jason William Mizell, was killed in Queens in 2002, but the case remained cold for almost two decades before two suspects were arrested in 2020. Both of those suspects — Karl Jordan, Jr., 40, and Ronald Washington, 59 — were found guilty of murder. Both face a minimum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors argued that JMJ had returned to the drug trade when Run-DMC’s popularity waned, and that Jordan and Washington were partners in the drug business who conspired to kill him after he cut them out of a deal.

Last May, a third person, Jay Bryant, 49, was charged in the case. Bryant has yet to stand trial.

