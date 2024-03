In a few weeks, Empress Of is releasing a new album, For Your Consideration, her first full-length since 2020’s I’m Your Empress Of. We’ve heard “Kiss Me” (featuring Rina Sawayama), “What’s Love” (featuring MUNA), and “Femenine” from it so far — that last one made our best songs of the week list. Today, Empress Of is back with one last single, “Preciosa,” and you can check it out below.

For Your Consideration is out 3/22 via Giant Music.