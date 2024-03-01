It’s been five years since West Coast veteran ScHoolboy Q released CrasH Talk, his last album. A month ago, Q announced the impending release of his long-awaited follow-up Blue Lips. We posted the early singles “Blueslides,” “Back N Love,” “Yeern 101,” “Cooties,” and “Love Birds,” and now the album is finally out. Last night, ScHoolboy was on Fallon to perform one of its highlights live for the first time.

Like many of the tracks from Blue Lips, “oHio” features multiple beat-switches. It’s so crammed with different stitched-together parts that it feels less like a song, more like a medley. The song features an on-fire Freddie Gibbs guest verse, but Gibbs wasn’t part of Q’s Fallon performance last night. Instead, Q ably handled all those switches all by his lonesome. At one point, he apologetically mumbled that he cusses a lot, and Jimmy Fallon assured him that it was OK. Watch the performance below.

Now that Blue Lips is out, we know that the album has a bunch of guest appearances beyond that Freddie Gibbs verse. It’s also got contributions from Rico Nasty, Ab-Soul, AzChike, and Jozzy, among others. The small army of producers who worked on the record includes the Alchemist, Childish Major, Cardo Beat Butcha, and Tae Beast. I’m on my second listen right now, and I’m into it. Stream the album below.

Way back in 2021, ScHoolboy Q tweeted that he wanted to play his new music for Jay-Z, and he repeated that wish last month. Earlier this week, it happened, and apparently Jay liked what he heard.

Blue Lips is out now on TDE/Interscope.