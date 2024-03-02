Watch Dua Lipa Open The 2024 BRITs With “Training Season”

Dua Lipa has been teasing a new album for a while. She has said that the follow-up to 2020’s Future Nostalgia is influenced by Massive Attack and Primal Scream. After sharing “Houdini” in November, she debuted “Training Season” at the Grammys and released it shortly after. Today, she took the song to the BRIT Awards.

At the O2 arena, Lipa opened the awards show, like she did with the Grammys last month. She’s up for Artist Of The Year, Best Pop Act, and Song Of The Year. Other performers of the night include Raye and Kylie Minogue, the latter of whom will close the night. See Lipa’s performance below.

UPDATE: Lipa won Best Pop Act, the only category seven-time nominee Raye was up for but didn’t win. It was her seventh BRIT Award, tying with Annie Lennox for second most career wins by a female artist; Adele holds the record with 12.