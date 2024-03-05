Last month, Cadence Weapon announced a new album, Rollercoaster, his first since winning the Polaris Prize for his 2021 album Parallel World. He shared lead single “Press Eject” already, and today he’s back with the album’s second single, “Exceptional,” a collaboration with fellow Canadian musician Jacques Greene.

“When I wrote ‘Exceptional’ with Jacques Greene, I wanted it to feel like the endorphin rush you get from pressing the button that says ‘Buy It Now’ when you’re shopping online,” Cadence Weapon explained in a statement.

Check out a video directed by Colin Medley and Jared Raab below.

Rollercoaster is out 4/19 via MNRK Music.