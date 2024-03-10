Watch Billie Eilish & Finneas Perform “What Was I Made For?” At The Oscars

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell performed their Barbie track “What Was I Made For?” at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday night, where it won for Best Original Song.

Eilish and Finneas performed the same song a few weeks ago at the Grammy Awards, where it won Song Of The Year.

This is the third time that Eilish has performed at the Oscars. She first took the stage in 2020 covering “Yesterday” for the In Memoriam segment; in 2022, she performed James Bond theme “No Time To Die,” which won Best Original Song that year.

Watch the 2024 Oscars performance below.