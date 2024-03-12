Last week, Guy Garvey, longtime frontman of the reliably bummed-out Manchester rock band Elbow, celebrated his 50th birthday. Later this month, Elbow will release their new album Audio Vertigo. We’ve already posted the singles “Lovers’ Leap” and “Balu,” and now Elbow have dropped another one.

Elbow’s new single “Good Blood Mexico City” starts out quiet, but it explodes into a fuzz-roaring euphoria before long. Guy Garvey sounds fired-up and spirited, as if he’s invigorated by the prospect of his fifties. Listen to the track below.

Audio Vertigo is out 3/22 on Polydor/Geffen.