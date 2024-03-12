Elbow – “Good Blood Mexico City”

Athena Caramitsos

New Music March 12, 2024 10:22 AM By Tom Breihan

Elbow – “Good Blood Mexico City”

Athena Caramitsos

New Music March 12, 2024 10:22 AM By Tom Breihan

Last week, Guy Garvey, longtime frontman of the reliably bummed-out Manchester rock band Elbow, celebrated his 50th birthday. Later this month, Elbow will release their new album Audio Vertigo. We’ve already posted the singles “Lovers’ Leap” and “Balu,” and now Elbow have dropped another one.

Elbow’s new single “Good Blood Mexico City” starts out quiet, but it explodes into a fuzz-roaring euphoria before long. Guy Garvey sounds fired-up and spirited, as if he’s invigorated by the prospect of his fifties. Listen to the track below.

Audio Vertigo is out 3/22 on Polydor/Geffen.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Kurt Russell Is Still Pretty Sensitive About Accidentally Destroying A Priceless Martin Guitar In The Hateful Eight

6 days ago 0

Pig Destroyer’s Blake Harrison Dead At 48

2 days ago 0

Karl Wallinger (World Party, The Waterboys) Dead At 66

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest