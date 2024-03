In a few weeks, the Brooklyn band Gustaf are releasing a new album, Package Pt. 2. We’ve heard “Starting And Staring” and the two-part “Here Hair / Hard Hair” from it already, and today the band has dropped another advance single, “Close,” right as the group gets started on a UK tour with Yard Act. (Some of its members popped up in Yard Act’s recent Tonight Show performance.) Check out “Close” below.

Package Pt. 2 is out 4/5 via Royal Mountain Records.