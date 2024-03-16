Watch Dominic Fike Join Weezer For “Say It Ain’t So” At Blue Album Club Show In LA

After announcing their Blue Album anniversary tour this week, Weezer played through their debut Friday night at LA’s 500-capacity Lodge Room. The intimate club show was opened by Dogstar, the recently reunited band featuring Keanu Reeves on bass, who played their first show with Weezer back in 1992. It also featured a special guest during Weezer’s set.

Last year Dominic Fike, the young musician and Euphoria actor, teamed with Weezer on “Think Fast,” a single that interpolates the Blue Album classic “Undone (The Sweater Song).” Friday at the Lodge Room, Fike joined Weezer onstage to perform a different Blue Album hit, “Say It Ain’t So.”

According to setlist.fm, Weezer’s set consisted of the 10 songs from the Blue Album — no more, no less. They played through the album in order, except for some reason they moved “Say It Ain’t So” from seventh in the sequence to ninth, making it the penultimate song before grand finale “Only In Dreams.” I guess because they had Fike on hand to make that one a bit more special? I hope they play it in the proper sequence on tour.

Watch Fike’s appearance with Weezer below.