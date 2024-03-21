British-born guitarist Billy Morrison is an LA rocker type. He used to be in the Cult, and now he plays for Billy Idol. Next month, he’ll release The Morrison Project, a new album that features appearances from people like Billy Idol, DMC, Al Jourgensen, Steve Vai, and Linda Perry. Today, Morrison dropped the new single “Crack Cocaine,” with a vocal from Ozzy Osbourne.

Ozzy Osbourne co-wrote “Crack Cocaine” with Billy Morrison and veteran Billy Idol shredder Steve Stevens, who also appears on the track. Apparently, Osbourne wrote most of the lyrics, and it’s all about how love can feel like an addiction. He would know. The chorus: “Loving you is driving me insane! I put you down and pick you up again! Like crack cocaine!” He really latches down on that title, too.

“Crack Cocaine” is the first new Ozzy Osbourne vocal since he released the 2022 solo album Patient Number 9. Last year, he retired from touring because of his declining health. Right now, he’s nominated for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame as a solo artist. (He’s already in there as a member of Black Sabbath.) Last month, he blasted Kanye West for using an uncleared Sabbath sample on his #1 hit “Carnival,” and West removed that sample, replacing it with a previously-cleared Sabbath sample from one of his older tracks. Ozzy Osbourne! Still in the mix! Below, check out the “Crack Cocaine” video, which has appearances from Paris Jackson, RISK, and Jeff Hilliard.

The Morrison Project is out 4/19. Check out our We’ve Got A File On You interview with Ozzy Osbourne here.