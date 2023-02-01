Ozzy Osbourne Retires From Touring Because Of Declining Health

For more than 50 years, metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has been an absolute road dog, touring constantly and getting into some famous onstage antics. Osbourne hasn’t properly toured since 2018, and he’s long been planning a return to the road. A 2022 European tour with Judas Priest was initially postponed, and it was set to begin in May. On Twitter today, Osbourne announced that he won’t be able to do the tour and that he won’t be able to tour at all anymore: “Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way.”

In his announcement, the 74-year-old Ozzy Osbourne writes that he’s “physically weak” and “not physically capable” of the travel involved with touring. In 2020, Osbourne announced that he’s been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Shortly thereafter, he cancelled a tour for health reasons — one of many such recent cancellations and postponements. Last year, Osbourne also had to undergo neck surgery.

Here’s Osbourne’s announcement:

This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans. As you may all know, four years ago this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine. My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage. My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) treatment, my body is still physically weak. I am honestly humbled by the way you’ve all patently held onto your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realization that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required. Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really FUCKS ME UP, more than you will ever know. Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way. My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country. I want to thank my family……my band……my crew……my longtime friends, Judas Priest, and of course my fans for their endless dedication, loyalty, and support, and for giving me the life that I never dreamed I would have. I love you all…

This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans… pic.twitter.com/aXGw3fjImo — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) February 1, 2023

As of right now, Ozzy Osbourne’s most recent performance was a September halftime show at a Rams/Bills game at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. There are certainly ways to perform without traveling, and I wouldn’t be shocked to hear about an Ozzy Las Vegas residency. This announcement comes as Osbourne is in the midst of a comeback, having released his Ordinary Man album in 2020 and his Patient Number 9 last year. Osbourne also has other ventures in the works, including a biopic and a return to reality TV. Still, this sucks. Parkinson’s sucks. Aging sucks.