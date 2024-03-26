One of hardcore’s biggest festivals went down this past weekend in Louisville. LDB Fest — now known as LDBBB because of the involvement of Triple B Records — is an annual heavy-mosh tradition, and this year’s war of all against all featured headliners Hatebreed and Sunami, as well as Florida death metal legends Obituary. I haven’t seen any footage on the level of last year’s wheechair stagedive, but the fest also featured a bunch of bands getting the crowd hype by playing instantly recognizable bangers.

Militarie Gun are a hardcore band by both association and aesthetic, but they’re also very into resurrecting the fired-up spirit of ’90s alt-rock. During their set, MG covered maybe the most fired-up ’90s alt-rock anthem, Blur’s knowingly dumb arena-sized 1997 shout-along “Song 2.” I am happy to report that Militarie Gun’s version incited the appropriate amount of chaos and that Ian Nelson did not attempt an English accent.

.@militariegun covering Song 2 by Blur goes so incredibly hard omfg pic.twitter.com/bh4sbRLznF — kero’s corner (@_ouijabored) March 22, 2024

Apparently, Militarie Gun have been covering “Song 2” at live shows for a little while, and it looks like it always goes off.

The once-again-active Twitching Tongues, who had the Friday night main-support slot behind Hatebreed, released their Misfits cover EP Twitchfits Vol. 1 last Halloween. Near the end of their LDB set, Twitching Tongues dedicated a cover of “Last Caress,” the indefensible but also awesome Misfits anthem, to a couple of late friends: Cola Boyy and their drummer Cayle Sain, both of whom passed away in the last few months.

Twitching Tongues – Last Caress (Misfits) pic.twitter.com/fmeXDtpkEW — Sketchy (@Skxtchy) March 23, 2024

Local Louisville death metal heroes Gates To Hell, a band with deep ties to the hardcore world, took on Metallica’s 1989 party-starter “The Shortest Straw.”

Shortest Straw cover went the fuck off. Thanks again for an insane set LDB. pic.twitter.com/BkvHLGkDFI — Gates To Hell (@Gates2Hell502) March 24, 2024

Also, there’s no video of these online yet, but Inclination opened their set with a version of the Hope Conspiracy’s 2000 Boston hardcore classic “Truth And Purpose,” while it appears that two different bands, Harm’s Way and Domain, kicked their sets off with covers of Sepultura’s 1993 hell-stomper “Propaganda.” Great minds.