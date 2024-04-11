Last month, Dua Lipa finally announced Radical Optimism, the follow-up to 2020’s Future Nostalgia. So far, we’ve heard “Houdini” and “Training Season,” the latter of which she debuted live at the Grammys and opened the BRITs with the following month. Now, the pop star is back with “Illusion.”

“Illusion” is energetic and colorful, her layered vocals hypnotically woven in with the pulsating, raging beat. She did describe the album as “a psychedelic-pop-infused tribute to UK rave culture.” Lipa wrote the song with Caroline Ailin, Danny L. Harle, Tobias Jesso Jr. and Kevin Parker, and Harle and Parker co-produced it.

“‘Illusion’ was the first song Caroline, Danny, Tobias, Kevin and I worked on together, and it really broke the ice for the record,” Lipa says. “It’s about knowing what you’re getting yourself into, but staying for the hell of it. The joke’s on them, it’s the fun of playing someone at their own game because ultimately you won’t fall for an illusion.”

Watch Tanu Muino’s video, shot in Barcelona with high divers and synchronized swimmers, below.

Radical Optimism is out 5/3 on Warner.