On the first line of her first single, the massive 2009 hit “Tik Tok,” Kesha sang-rapped about waking up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy. Naturally, given recent events, nobody wants to sing-rap about feeling like P. Diddy anymore. So whenever Kesha performs “Tik Tok” now, including in a surprise Coachella appearance with a rising young star, she’s got to readjust that lyric.

Last year, in the immediate aftermath of Cassie’s lawsuit against Diddy, Kesha played a couple of headlining dates in California, and she changed the “Tik Tok opening line to “feeling just like me.” Yesterday, Kesha joined the singer and actor onstage at Coachella, and the two of them performed “Tik Tok” together. This time, they had a new lyrics: “Wake up in the morning like ‘Fuck P. Diddy!'”

Renée Rapp is in the midst of a big breakout year after she stole the show as Regina George in the musical Mean Girls remake. Rapp is a big Kesha fan, and she brought Kesha out onstage at a Brooklyn show last year. Before yesterday’s Coachella set, Rapp and Kesha teased another collaboration. Watch their “Tik Tok” performance below.

@fanslikenala Ate up!!!! Renee Rapp and Ke$ha performed Kesha's hit single "TikTok" together at Coachella and it's everythinggggg (and she changed the Diddy lyric LOL) ♬ original sound – nala

Back in January, Renée Rapp posted about how much she was enjoying watching The L Word, the old Showtime series. At Coachella, the cast of The L Word brought Renée Rapp to the stage.