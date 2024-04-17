The adventurous UK producer and former PC Music ringleader A. G. Cook is getting ready to release Britpop, a new three-part album with some serious lore behind it. Thus far, Cook has shared “Silver Thread Golden Needle” and the title track, which features Cook’s frequent collaborator Charli XCX. (Cook also worked on Charli’s recent singles “Club Classics” and “B2B.”) Now, Cook has also dropped the new track “Soulbreaker” on us.

Like a lot of other A. G. Cook productions, “Soulbreaker” is a disorienting club jam with huge, sentimental melodies. Before the beat even comes in, we hear an incandescent synth riff and an unnamed singer telling us that they know, when they look in their heart, that you’re a soulbreaker. It’s very pretty, and it’s got an epic and fantastical animated video from director Gustaf Holtenäs. Check it out below.

Britpop is out 5/10 on New Alias.