The return of Fuming Mouth is one of the best things to happen to the heavy music underground in recent years. That’s not just because the band kicks ass, though they do. It’s also because frontman Mark Whelan was diagnosed with leukemia two years ago. He’s been through chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant, and now Fuming Mouth have resumed full-time operations. Last year, they released their furious and purposeful album Last Day Of Sun. Today, they’ve hit us all with another track.

Fuming Mouth recorded “Daylight Again” with Converge’s Kurt Ballou during the Last Day Of Sun sessions. It’s an uncompromising buzzsaw riff-beast that’s a bit slower and chunkier than most of the band’s tracks. Fuming Mouth are starting up a tour next week, and the new single is coming out in advance of that. Here’s what Mark Whelan says about it:

“Daylight Again” expresses that the future is bright. It got so dark for the band behind the scenes. We had so many friends die, so many issues. It felt like it would never end. The song was supposed to be the final track on our album Last Day Of Sun, but it didn’t fit on the vinyl, so we threw it in the vault. It feels appropriate that a song called “Daylight Again” finally gets to see the light of day.

Below, check out “Daylight Again” and Fuming Mouth’s upcoming tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

5/07 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506

5/08 – Savannah, GA @ El-Rocko Lounge

5/09 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome To Rockville

5/10 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City *

5/11 – Dothan, AL @ The Plant *

5/13 – Columbia, SC @ The Senate *

5/14 – Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall *

5/15 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal *

5/16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hoosier Dome *

5/17 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Festival

5/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Smiling Moose

5/19 – Mechanicsburg, PA @ Lovedraft’s Brewing Co

5/20 – Syracuse, NY @ The Song & Dance

5/21 – Hartford, CT @ The Webster

6/01 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Olympic City Dissonance Fest, Monument Valley Park

6/15 – Boston, MA @ Storm Fest, Big Night Live

* with August Burns Red

Last Day Of Sun is out now on Nuclear Blast.