Deerhunter‘s Moses Archuleta Announces New Moon Diagrams Album Cemetery Classics Feat. Patrick Flegel (Cindy Lee), Josh Diamond (Gang Gang Dance), & Anastasia Coope

It’s been more than five years since Deerhunter released their most recent album Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared?, and the band appears to be dormant now. Frontman Bradford Cox played a noise set at an Athens, Georgia vintage market last year, and it was his first time playing live in a long while. But Deerhunter drummer Moses Archuleta is now bringing back his solo project Moon Diagrams for a new album that he recorded with some talented friends.

Next month, Moon Diagrams will release the new LP Cemetery Classics. It’s his first new music since the 2019 mini-album Trappy Bats, and it officially follows up 2017’s Lifetime Of Love. On Cemetery Classics, Moses Archuleta sings and plays a bunch of instruments: Bass, drums, drum programming, electric guitar, piano, synth. The album also features guitar from longtime comrade Patrick Flegel, the former Women member who makes music as Cindy Lee and whose double album Diamond Jubilee is almost certainly the most celebrated indie release of 2024.

On top of that, Cemetery Classics has vocals from fast-rising singer/producer Anastasia Coope and guitars from Gang Gang Dance’s Josh Diamond. James Ford, the Arctic Monkeys collaborator and Simian Mobile Disco collaborator, mixed the album, and he also contributed drum programming and synths. Moses Arculeta started recording the LP in Tokyo after Deerhunter’s 2019 tour, and he finished it up in Brooklyn. Here’s what Archuleta says about the record, via Brooklyn Vegan:

James and I had talked about industrial noise and the tape experiments going on in some Faust recordings and the rudimentary appeal of the first Daft Punk record. I was also thinking about massive sculpture — Richard Serra and stuff like that — and trying to create music that takes up space… It’s the inverse of a desert island disc — a graveyard disc. Songs to take into the afterlife.

First single “Very Much My Promise To You” is a murky, gasping instrumental that made me think of Boards Of Canada. Below, check out the video and the Cemetery Classics tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “NRG”

02 “Mousetrap”

03 “Fifteen Shows At One Time”

04 “Metallics In Fur”

05 “Big Ref”

06 “Rewop”

07 “Brand New Effie”

08 “Neptune”

09 “Very Much My Promise To You”

10 “Listen To Me”

11 “Left Hand Of God”

12 “Fragment Rock”

Cemetery Classics is out 6/21. In the US, it’s coming out on Liars leader Angus Andrew’s No Gold label. In the UK, it’s on Sonic Cathedral.