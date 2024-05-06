Dehd are releasing their latest album, Poetry, at the end of the week. They’ve shared “Mood Ring,” “Light On,” and “Alien” from it so far, and today they’re back with one final single, “Dog Days.” The band’s Jacob Balla shared this on the song:

This song is a celebration for the messiness of life and the search for companionship. It’s about opening your heart and letting it be pummeled. It’s taking risks, receiving rejection, dealing out disappointment. It’s about being brave and sometimes making bad decisions. It seems like everyone I know is out here grasping at love and often, fucking it up, breaking hearts and having ours broken along the way. It’s just the rules of the game and I wanted to make an anthem for people on the same rollercoaster, just trying their best, losing fast and loving hard.

Listen below.

Poetry is out 5/10 via Fat Possum.