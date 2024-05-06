Mach-Hommy, enigmatic pillar of underground rap, is based in New Jersey, but he’s always proudly trumpeted his Haitian heritage. Since releasing his big 2021 albums Pray For Haiti and Balens Cho (Hot Candles), Mach-Hommy has been back to quietly cranking out records like Notorious Dump Legends, Vol. 2, a collaboration with Tha God Fahim that came out last year. Today, though, Mach-Hommy announces his new album #Richaxxhaitian, and he also shares its title track, which features a couple of big-name collaborators.

The great Montreal-based dance producer Kaytranada was born in Haiti, and Mach-Hommy previously collaborated with him on “$payforhaiti,” a track from the 2021 EP Intimidated. Kaytranada produced the playful dance beat for Mach-Hommy’s new track “#Richaxxhaitian,” and it’s also got a hypnotically squeaky hook from recently-freed LA street-rap great 03 Greedo. I wouldn’t have predicted these three artists to find common ground, but they all sound completely alive and locked-in on this track. It’s a whole lot more melodic than what we’re used to hearing from Mach-Hommy, and the style fits him beautifully.

The #Richaxxhaitian will feature more as-yet-unrevealed guest stars, and it’ll get into the Haitian diaspora and the recent chaos in Haiti itself, including the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. Check out “#Richaxxhaitian” below.

#Richaxxhaitian is out 5/17, the day before Haitian Flag Day.