Demersal’s New Self-Titled Album Is So Intense

We’ve posted about the Danish metallic screamo band Demersal several times over the years. Today they’re back with a new self-titled LP, billed as their sophomore effort by label home Tomb Tree Tapes. The record comprises 12 hard and heavy shapeshifting tracks. Sometimes it captures glimpses of freaked-out, basement-ready post-hardcore. Other times it gives off the essence of grotesque, punishing death metal. Every once in a while, the clouds part and some absolute beauty shines through. And on closing track “Som Et Barn Mod Dit Bryst,” majestically rising post-rock morphs into… an electronic dance beat? Mostly it’s just a churning, scraping, overwhelming sludgefest, though. Listen below, and read a track-by-track breakdown at BrooklynVegan if you wish.

<a href="https://tombtreetapes.bandcamp.com/album/demersal">Demersal by DEMERSAL</a>