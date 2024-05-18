Watch Olivia Rodrigo Bring Out Lily Allen For “Smile” In London

Olivia Rodrigo is currently on her massive GUTS tour. Last month, the pop star brought out Jewel on stage for “You Were Meant For Me” in New York; last night, she was joined by Lily Allen for “Smile” in London.

At the O2 Arena, Rodrigo introduced Allen as “the most clever songwriter. And the coolest girl in London.” She continued, “I think the best day of my whole career was when I got to sing with her at Glastonbury. I absolutely adore her. Will you please give it up for Miss Lily Allen!”

At Glastonbury in 2022, the pair sung Allen’s 2008 hit “Fuck You” and dedicated it to the Supreme Court following the overturning of Roe V. Wade.

Watch their performance of “Smile” below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Rodrigo Updates (fan account) (@theolivianews)