mui zyu’s new album nothing or something to die for is out this Friday. The London-based project of Eva Liu has released “everything to die for,” “the mould,” “sparky,” and “the rules of what an earthling can be,” and today she’s sharing one last preview with “please be okay,” which features Miss Grit.

“please be okay” is a glitchy, emotional fever dream, elevated by vocals from Miss Grit, who released Follow The Cyborg last year. The track is further proof of why we named mui zyu a 2023 Artist To Watch; hear it below.

nothing or something to die for is out 5/24 on Father/Daughter Records.