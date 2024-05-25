Watch Lowertown Cover Alex G’s “Pretend”

In 2020, Avshalom Weinberg of Lowertown covered Alex G’s “Remember” from his 2010 album Race. Yesterday, the indie duo shared a short rendition of Alex G’s most famous deep-cut “Pretend,” featuring some headbanging and nice harmonies.

Last year, Lowertown — which comprises Weinberg and Olivia Osby — shared the EP Skin Of My Teeth. Meanwhile, Alex G just released his score for I Saw The TV Glow, was recently spotted in the studio with Halsey, and signed to RCA at the beginning of the year.

Check out Lowertown’s take on “Pretend” below, along with the original.