Last month, the Baltimore post-hardcore band Truth Cult said that that they were breaking up, canceling their planned European tour and announcing two final shows, which took place this weekend in Baltimore at Metro Gallery and in Westminster, Maryland at The Carroll Arts Center.

The band has been together since 2018, when they released their self-titled debut EP. They followed that up with their full-length debut Off Fire in 2020, and released another LP, Walk The Wheel, last year, which was on our list of the Best Albums Of 2023.

Check out video from their final show below.