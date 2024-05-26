Bruce Springsteen Postpones European Shows Due To “Vocal Issues”

Bruce Springsteen has postponed a handful of European shows due to “vocal issues.” Springsteen is currently on tour with his E Street Band, but yesterday’s concert in Marseille was called off at the last minute “under doctor’s direction,” per a statement that was shared on Springsteen’s social media accounts. Another statement followed that announced Springsteen would have to postpone four shows overall; in addition to the one in Marseille, one show in Prague and two in Milan will also be rescheduled.

“Following yesterday’s postponement in Marseille due to vocal issues, further examination and consulting has led doctors to determine that Bruce should not perform for the next ten days,” the statement reads. “With this in mind, additional postponements are required… New dates for these shows will be announced shortly.”

“Those wishing a refund will be able to obtain it at their original point of purchase,” the statement continues. “Bruce is recuperating comfortably, and he and the E Street Band look forward to resuming their hugely successful European stadium tour on June 12 in Madrid at the magnificent Civitas Metropolitan.”

Springsteen’s tour is set to run through the end of the year, and it includes dates in the US that were rescheduled from 2023, when he had to postpone some shows for peptic ulcer disease.