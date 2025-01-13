The Weeknd Pushes Back Album, Cancels Release Concert In Light Of LA Wildfires

The Weeknd has been teasing his new album for a while now, and only revealed its January release date at the end of November. Hurry Up Tomorrow was slated for the 24th, but it has now been pushed back a week due to the devastating LA wildfires. The LP’s release show at the Rose Bowl has also been canceled.

“Out of respect and concern for the people of Los Angeles County, I am canceling the Rose Bowl concert originally scheduled for January 25th,” Abel Tesfaye’s statement on social media reads. “This city has always been a profound source of inspiration for me, and my thoughts are with everyone impacted during this difficult time.”

It continues, “In light of this, I have also decided to push the release of my album to January 31st. My focus remains on supporting the recovery of these communities and aiding its incredible people as they rebuild.”

So far the R&B staple has shared the singles “Dancing In The Flames,” “Timeless” with Playboi Carti, and “São Paulo” with Anitta. He also recently announced an accompanying film starring Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan, arriving via Lionsgate on May 16.

In a new cover story for Variety, Tesfaye explained why Hurry Up Tomorrow is his final album under the Weeknd name, clarifying that he’s not quitting music. “I don’t think I can stop doing that. But everything needs to feel like a challenge. And for me right now, the Weeknd, whatever that is, it’s been mastered. No one’s gonna do the Weeknd better than me, and I’m not gonna do it better than what it is right now. I think I’ve overcome every challenge as this persona, and that’s why I’m really excited about this film, because I love this challenge.”