The Anniversary

TNT Turns 20
In the late '70s, punk rock was regularly credited, by its practitioners and champions, as the big reset button rock music needed -- a severing…
Ray Of Light Turns 20
In the late '90s, nobody wanted to get left behind. This was the electronica moment, the time when plenty of press and industry types were…
Devotion Turns 10
Devotion opens with a greeting. Not the "hello" that Victoria Legrand utters 20 seconds in, but the swath of sound that comes right before it.
Yield Turns 20
I went to my first Pearl Jam show in 2006. They were my favorite band at that point, and I'm sure I was excited at…
Vampire Weekend Turns 10
"The kids don't stand a chance," Ezra Koenig sang, closing out Vampire Weekend's self-titled debut -- released 10 years ago today -- with a pronouncement…
Moon Safari Turns 20
On the cover of Air's 1998 debut album, in small letters next to the duo's logo, are the words "French Band." A lot of people…
Big Willie Style Turns 20
Imagine how it must have felt to be the biggest movie star in the world while simultaneously spinning off hit after hit from a blockbuster…
Reload Turns 20
"Lars and Kirk drove on those records. The whole 'We need to reinvent ourselves' topic was up. Image is not an evil thing for me,…
“My Heart Will Go On” Turns 20
Once, while on a third date and watching the end of Titanic on the couch, my date leaned over and prepared to say something. There…
Untrue Turns 10
Not to go all Rick And Morty on you, but sampling in pop is a lot like parallel universes. In one timeline, Rick James is…
In My Lifetime, Vol. 1 Turns 20
Jay-Z spent the summer of 1997 on Puff Daddy's No Way Out tour, and he must've learned some things there. In Jay's mind, he was…
Nimrod Turns 20
I've always gotten the impression that Nimrod -- which turns 20 tomorrow -- is the Jan Brady of '90s Green Day albums. I don't have…