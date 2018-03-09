The Anniversary

Tortoise - TNT

The Anniversary

TNT Turns 20

In the late '70s, punk rock was regularly credited, by its practitioners and champions, as the big reset button rock music needed -- a severing…
Nate Patrin | March 9, 2018 - 11:52 am
Madonna - Ray Of Light

The Anniversary

Ray Of Light Turns 20

In the late '90s, nobody wanted to get left behind. This was the electronica moment, the time when plenty of press and industry types were…
Tom Breihan | March 2, 2018 - 1:21 pm
devotionturns10-1519241170

The Anniversary

Devotion Turns 10

Devotion opens with a greeting. Not the "hello" that Victoria Legrand utters 20 seconds in, but the swath of sound that comes right before it.
James Rettig | February 26, 2018 - 10:30 am
Neutral Milk Hotel - In The Aeroplane Over The Sea

The Anniversary

In The Aeroplane Over The Sea Turns 20

When you were young you were not the king of carrot flowers, but you probably tried to learn "The King Of Carrot Flowers" on acoustic…
Chris DeVille | February 9, 2018 - 12:00 pm
Yield

The Anniversary

Yield Turns 20

I went to my first Pearl Jam show in 2006. They were my favorite band at that point, and I'm sure I was excited at…
Ryan Leas | February 5, 2018 - 10:36 am
Vampire Weekend - Vampire Weekend

The Anniversary

Vampire Weekend Turns 10

"The kids don't stand a chance," Ezra Koenig sang, closing out Vampire Weekend's self-titled debut -- released 10 years ago today -- with a pronouncement…
Chris DeVille | January 29, 2018 - 9:56 am
Air - Moon Safari

The Anniversary

Moon Safari Turns 20

On the cover of Air's 1998 debut album, in small letters next to the duo's logo, are the words "French Band." A lot of people…
Tom Breihan | January 26, 2018 - 12:22 pm
Will Smith - Big Willie Style

The Anniversary

Big Willie Style Turns 20

Imagine how it must have felt to be the biggest movie star in the world while simultaneously spinning off hit after hit from a blockbuster…
Chris DeVille | November 24, 2017 - 11:52 am
reload-1510940718

The Anniversary

Reload Turns 20

"Lars and Kirk drove on those records. The whole 'We need to reinvent ourselves' topic was up. Image is not an evil thing for me,…
Phil Freeman | November 17, 2017 - 1:23 pm

The Anniversary

“My Heart Will Go On” Turns 20

Once, while on a third date and watching the end of Titanic on the couch, my date leaned over and prepared to say something. There…
Hanif Abdurraqib | November 17, 2017 - 10:31 am
modest_mouse_tlcw-1510679243

The Anniversary

The Lonesome Crowded West Turns 20

When Modest Mouse released their second album -- on November 18, 1997; 20 years ago this Saturday -- the Seattle area was in a state…
Patrick Lyons | November 17, 2017 - 9:19 am
untrue-1509726767

The Anniversary

Untrue Turns 10

Not to go all Rick And Morty on you, but sampling in pop is a lot like parallel universes. In one timeline, Rick James is…
Dan Weiss | November 3, 2017 - 1:44 pm
Jay-Z - In My Lifetime Vol 1

The Anniversary

In My Lifetime, Vol. 1 Turns 20

Jay-Z spent the summer of 1997 on Puff Daddy's No Way Out tour, and he must've learned some things there. In Jay's mind, he was…
Tom Breihan | November 3, 2017 - 12:31 pm
Zaireeka

The Anniversary

Zaireeka Turns 20

The Flaming Lips are no strangers to strangeness. But before the vinyl pressed with blood, before the flash drives encased in gummy skulls, before the…
Peter Helman | October 27, 2017 - 9:25 am
nimrod-1507831512

The Anniversary

Nimrod Turns 20

I've always gotten the impression that Nimrod -- which turns 20 tomorrow -- is the Jan Brady of '90s Green Day albums. I don't have…
Rachel Brodsky | October 13, 2017 - 10:41 am
