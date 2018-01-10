Charlotte Gainsbourg – “I’m A Lie” Video

The French singer/songwriter Charlotte Gainsbourg released her SebastiAn-produced album Rest, a sort of danceable emotional purge, toward the end of last year. She’s already made videos for many of its tracks: “Deadly Valentine,” “Rest,” “Ring-A-Ring O’ Roses,” “Lying With You,” and “Les Oxalis.” Today, Gainsbourg debuts her new one for the tingly, mostly-French “I’m A Lie,” which she directed herself. Gainsbourg is the only person onscreen in the clip, and it’s pretty intense. She crawls around an empty, deteriorating room, she sits on a chair underwater, and she stalks through the woods. Check it out below.

Rest is out now on Because Music.