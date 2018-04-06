The 5 Best Videos Of The Week

The best music-related video of the week was clearly this one, of someone reading Dr. Seuss’ There’s A Wocket In My Pocket, in perfect Migos-flow cadence, over the “Walk It, Talk It” instrumental. That’s a masterpiece. It is not, however, a music video. But there were some good ones of those this week, as well. This week’s picks are below.

A few days before releasing one of the most hyped-up rap debuts in recent memory, Cardi B gave us a video that looks like a mid-period John Waters movie. If you can’t appreciate that, I don’t know what to tell you.

The PC Music aesthetic goes full-on Enter The Void brain-melt. Stare at this thing for long enough and you’ll start to wonder what it even means to have a face.

A whole gorgeous romance movie crammed into four minutes, all the emotionally manipulative beats left intact. I like how the members of the band could be omniscient-narrator characters who aren’t really there at all, or they could just be roommates with boundary issues.

For about 95% of its running time, this is just a fun, gorgeously photographed music video. It would’ve probably made its way onto this list as is. But then there’s that final plot twist, which turns it into something wholly else. It’s too bad SZA apparently isn’t happy with this video, but I sure as hell am.

The classic rap video format, reduced to psychedelic goo. Gorgeous.