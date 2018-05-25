Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

Oh wow, this was a really great read. I got an email from Spotify this morning that Peter Gabriel’s catalog was now on the service so I’ve been listening to him most of the day. Us is one of the most important albums in my life. When it was released in ’92, I was a college freshman struggling real hard with my sexuality. I was contemplating suicide regularly, and I didn’t realize at the time that I was in love with my college roommate. When he’d spend the night with his girlfriend, I’d lie in the floor of my bedroom closet sobbing and listening to that album over and over. The lyrics tormented me: “When my self esteem is sinking I like to be liked.” Every single track on that album, from “Come Talk to Me” to “Secret World,” was the sound of me pleading for my roommate to love me back. He knew how much I loved that album and bought us tickets to the Secret World tour, which to this day remains one of the best concerts I’ve ever seen. We grew apart after college, but I still can’t listen to Us without thinking of him. About five years ago, I took my husband to see Gabriel’s Back to Front tour. I started crying when he played “Secret World” because the words of that song reminded me of that dark period in my life, but also they felt different now: “all the places we were hiding love what was it we were thinking of?” I wouldn’t trade that experience for anything, but I’m glad I was able to find happiness. Sorry for oversharing!