Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

A lot of new releases you can listen to today… V. by Wooden Shjips, our Album Of The Week. DAYTONA by Pusha-T, which we reviewed here. Love Is Dead by Chvrches, which we reviewed here. Skulls Example by Dear Nora, who we interviewed here. Somewhat Literate by Band To Watch Retirement Party, who we interviewed here. Puff LP: In the air without a shape by Bernice, who we interviewed here. Sugar & Spice by Artist To Watch Hatchie who we interviewed here. Shawn Mendes’ self-titled, which we reviewed here. A$AP Rocky’s Testing, which we will review next week. Surely there’s something you like among those. And ICYMI this week we also interviewed Lily Allen and hosted Neko Case and band for a Stereogum Session. Oh, and we went long on Jeff Buckley, “Moon River,” Drake’s year in guest verses, this month in jazz, and Papa John’s Misty. We’ve been busy and could use a three-day weekend. Tell us your Memorial Day plans in the comments.
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|#10
|Feliscumpleanos
|Score:39 | May 22nd
“When you arrive fully formed, captivating listeners and inspiring imitators with your well-defined aesthetic, messing with that formula is tricky business. “
The band this most makes me think of is Sleigh Bells. Their debut was fantastic and unlike anything I’d ever heard, but everything since has felt like diminishing returns – either a retread of what they already did, or a movement towards a sound that’s less interesting than what they became known for.
|Posted in: Premature Evaluation: Chvrches Love Is Dead
|#9
|YBB.
|Score:40 | May 24th
It’d be one thing if Spotify were doing this to guys who were arrested on drug charges or “resisting arrest” or what have you, but racism doesn’t excuse aggravated domestic violence any more than “economic anxiety” does.
The kid’s a piece of shit, and Kendrick Lamar cheapens himself by rising to his defense.
|Posted in: Spotify To Promote XXXTentacion Again After Backlash
|#8
|black sheep boy
|Score:42 | May 21st
This is why everyone should have watched Scrubs:
J.D.: Here’s the thing: TuPac, DMX, Dr. Dre, in most of their songs, these artists use an extremely volatile racial slur… the “N” word.
Turk: I got it.
J.D.: Right. My question is this: if we’re both singing along, and knowing that otherwise I would never use the word, am I allowed to say-
Turk: No.
J.D.: See, that’s good for me to know. I didn’t-I didn’t know that.
|Posted in: Kendrick Lamar Interrupts White Fan Who Rapped The N-Word Onstage
|#7
|El Gummo
|Score:43 | May 21st
[overreaction]
|Posted in: Kendrick Lamar Interrupts White Fan Who Rapped The N-Word Onstage
|#6
|Dick Litman
|Score:44 | May 22nd
Fleet Foxes and Bon Iver. Both 2008 folk-revival buzzy, both nailed their third albums.
|Posted in: Premature Evaluation: Chvrches Love Is Dead
|#5
|WhatAboutBob
|Score:45 | May 21st
|Posted in: Kendrick Lamar Interrupts White Fan Who Rapped The N-Word Onstage
|#4
|WhatAboutBob
|Score:45 | May 24th
Fun fact about this lenticular photograph:
When viewed from a different angle it appears as thus
|Posted in: Premature Evaluation: Father John Misty God’s Favorite Customer
|#3
|321letsjam
|Score:56 | May 21st
Like it was clearly thoughtless and she was clearly sorry. I just don’t know what the point of this post is at all.
|Posted in: Kendrick Lamar Interrupts White Fan Who Rapped The N-Word Onstage
|#2
|Xandra
|Score:63 | May 23rd
It warms my heart to see respectful discourse and apologies on the internet
|Posted in: Ariana Grande Describes “Toxic” Relationship With Mac Miller In Response To “Absurd” Tweet From One Of His Fans
|#1
|321letsjam
|Score:73 | May 21st
In poor taste for sure but so is the tweet you link calling her a bitch where another person can be heard saying “fuck you bitch, fuck you.” This isn’t really news or worthy of a post in the first place but the fact that none of that apparently stood out to you is questionable as hell.
|Posted in: Kendrick Lamar Interrupts White Fan Who Rapped The N-Word Onstage
THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS
|#5
|Nicholas John
|Score:-15 | May 20th
who?
|Posted in: Charly Bliss’ Eva Hendricks Joins PUP In The Studio
|#4
|maikimo
|Score:-15 | May 24th
This guy’s music in no way justifies his persona or whatever stupid rant he pulled in Philly a year or two ago. Maybe the Coachella crowd just can’t see it.
|Posted in: Premature Evaluation: Father John Misty God’s Favorite Customer
|#3
|StarkDevil
|Score:-23 | May 21st
Hellz yea ya’ll can’t hold down tha’ Kellz
|Posted in: Under Spotify’s Hate Content Policy XXXTentacion Streams Drop, R. Kelly Streams Actually Increase
|#2
|fuggerphugger1
|Score:-32 | May 23rd
if she was in a similar post-breakup incident, fans would “blame” it on mac miller the same way. why does she immediately pull out the gender equality card when it’s just the end of a relationship? nothing has implied “because she’s a woman…”, the implication is “because that’s who just broke up with him”. there were two individuals who had a disagreement, one of them inflicted harm upon themselves, spectators assume it had something to do with the stress/pain/sadness caused by the disagreement.
|Posted in: Ariana Grande Describes “Toxic” Relationship With Mac Miller In Response To “Absurd” Tweet From One Of His Fans
|#1
|David Bowers
|Score:-83 | May 21st
No double-standard or ‘racism’ here?? It’s OK for blacks to say it but not whites?? Sorry, but that’s wrong. If you’re going to use the word in your vocabulary, don’t be surprise (or offended) when OTHERS do.
|Posted in: Kendrick Lamar Interrupts White Fan Who Rapped The N-Word Onstage
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|crispy
|Score:17 | May 18th
|
Oh wow, this was a really great read. I got an email from Spotify this morning that Peter Gabriel’s catalog was now on the service so I’ve been listening to him most of the day.
Us is one of the most important albums in my life. When it was released in ’92, I was a college freshman struggling real hard with my sexuality. I was contemplating suicide regularly, and I didn’t realize at the time that I was in love with my college roommate. When he’d spend the night with his girlfriend, I’d lie in the floor of my bedroom closet sobbing and listening to that album over and over. The lyrics tormented me: “When my self esteem is sinking I like to be liked.” Every single track on that album, from “Come Talk to Me” to “Secret World,” was the sound of me pleading for my roommate to love me back.
He knew how much I loved that album and bought us tickets to the Secret World tour, which to this day remains one of the best concerts I’ve ever seen. We grew apart after college, but I still can’t listen to Us without thinking of him.
About five years ago, I took my husband to see Gabriel’s Back to Front tour. I started crying when he played “Secret World” because the words of that song reminded me of that dark period in my life, but also they felt different now: “all the places we were hiding love what was it we were thinking of?” I wouldn’t trade that experience for anything, but I’m glad I was able to find happiness.
Sorry for oversharing!
|Posted in: A Beginner’s Guide To Peter Gabriel: 27 Essential Tracks