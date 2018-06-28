Watch The Internet Perform “Come Over” On Fallon

Since the Internet’s last album, 2015’s Ego Death, frontwoman Syd released her great solo debut Fin, Matt Martians released the solo LP The Drum Chord Theory, Steve Lacy dropped the Steve Lacy’s Demo EP and worked with everyone from Kendrick Lamar to Vampire Weekend, Christopher Smith put out Loud as part of the duo C&T, and Patrick Paige II came through with his own debut solo album Letters Of Irrelevance. But the whole R&B collective is finally about to come back with another group album, Hive Mind, and we’ve already heard two songs, “Roll (Burbank Funk)” and “Come Over.” During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night, the Internet performed the latter, complete with Steve Lacy guitar solo, from the middle of a very comfortable looking living room set. Watch below.

HIVE MIND is out 7/20 via Columbia. Pre-order it here.