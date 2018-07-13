This week’s Shut Up, Dude comes to you from Louisville where Forecastle is about to kick off with a strong lineup that includes Arcade Fire, the War On Drugs, Jason Isbell, Father John Misty, Kurt Vile, Courtney Barnett, Hiss Golden Messenger, and Jenny Lewis. (It’s not all tasteful dad-rock, though: the fest will also host Westside Gunn + Conway, White Reaper, T-Pain, and Khruangbin, among others.) Two guys who are not here are Michael Stipe and Thom Yorke because they’re busy forming a human shield in Williamsburg.
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|#10
|blochead
|Score:33 | Jul 10th
|
|Posted in: Braids, Japanese Breakfast, & More Condemn Company For Sexist “Pussy Melter” Guitar Pedal
|#9
|tommind
|Score:35 | Jul 6th
|
I love that this piece exists, but I gotta point out that there’s a typo in the headline. I believe the lyric is “yyyyyit’s been.”
|Posted in: It’s Been 20 Years Since “One Week”: Ed Robertson Looks Back At Barenaked Ladies’ Mad Hit
|#8
|Looney Joe
|Score:35 | Jul 6th
|
|Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
|#7
|kvlt of blake
|Score:38 | Jul 8th
|
We need to consider the possibility of a record so unreleased that we don’t understand it yet.
|Posted in: New Animal Collective Double Album Tangerine Reef Coming Next Month
|#6
|cokeparty
|Score:41 | Jul 10th
|
Ironically, no one who bought this pedal has ever “melted” much less seen female genitalia IRL.
|Posted in: Braids, Japanese Breakfast, & More Condemn Company For Sexist “Pussy Melter” Guitar Pedal
|#5
|Chris DeVille
|Score:43 | Jul 10th
|
If you’re wondering why Tom didn’t write Album Of The Week this week, he’s on vacation.
And if you’re wondering why Michael didn’t write a Premature Evaluation on this… he’s heard it.
|Posted in: Album Of The Week: Deafheaven Ordinary Corrupt Human Love
|#4
|Chris DeVille
|Score:43 | Jul 9th
|
Dude is a total charlatan who has somehow convinced Justin and Kanye he’s a genius.
|Posted in: Sounds Like Eaux Claires’ Surprise Lineup Experiment Didn’t Go So Well
|#3
|sandro
|Score:48 | Jul 9th
|
Bombed iver
|Posted in: Sounds Like Eaux Claires’ Surprise Lineup Experiment Didn’t Go So Well
|#2
|Chris DeVille
|Score:48 | Jul 10th
|
That said, for those of you who (like me) cannot get enough Michael Nelson essays-as-opuses, he’s working on one about the state of heavy music that will hopefully be out this week.
|Posted in: Album Of The Week: Deafheaven Ordinary Corrupt Human Love
|#1
|El Gummo
|Score:54 | Jul 6th
|
Stereogum 101 for Babies
👶 Uploading an Avatar 👶
1. Go to any article, log in to your Stereogum account, then scroll up.
👶 Posting Images 👶
1. Go to tinypic.com*, sign up, and log in.
*Don’t use Imgur.
👶 Posting GIFs 👶
1. Go to giphy.com and enter your search terms (e.g., “elmo fire”).
👶 Adding Bold Text, Italics, and Embedded Links 👶
HTML tags are surrounded by angle brackets (the “less-than” and “greater-than” signs)—not regular brackets, which I’m using here so you’re able to see them.
1. Use [b]text goes here[/b] for bold text.
👶 Posting Tweets and YouTube Videos 👶
1. Copy the URL, then paste it into your comment.
👶 Viewing the Number of Upvotes/Downvotes on a Comment 👶
1. Hover your cursor over the thumbs-up or thumbs-down button.
|Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS
|#5
|Win
|Score:-9 | Jul 9th
|
The only “holy shit” surprise I can think of that would make me utter those words is a performance from Morrissey. There’s the shock factor of Justin Vernon knowing him and implicitly condoning his actions, and then there’s the shock that Moz actually showed up and played for as long as he was supposed to.
|Posted in: Sounds Like Eaux Claires’ Surprise Lineup Experiment Didn’t Go So Well
|#4
|bootyfish
|Score:-10 | Jul 10th
|
With all that being said, I’d sure like to eat her Japanese breakfast…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wbUpGoOjFWw
|Posted in: Braids, Japanese Breakfast, & More Condemn Company For Sexist “Pussy Melter” Guitar Pedal
|#3
|Dahmersound
|Score:-11 | Jul 6th
|
Shut Up, Dude: Policing speech and manufacturing safe spaces for overly sensitive regressives
|Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
|#2
|timescreamer
|Score:-15 | Jul 11th
|
Imagine caring about this
|Posted in: Rage Against The Machine Demand Nigel Farage Rename His Podcast
|#1
|Grapefruit Seltzer
|Score:-15 | Jul 8th
|
AC is the Goatse of music. Cool/transgressive when yr a kid…just another gaping white asshole you could do without as an adult
|Posted in: New Animal Collective Double Album Tangerine Reef Coming Next Month
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|Chicanery
|Score:11 | Jul 11th
|
It’s called a fursuit, you Philistines.
|Posted in: Insane Clown Posse Release Video About The Poor Quality Furry Suit Violent J’s Daughter Bought On AliExpress