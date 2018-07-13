Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

This week’s Shut Up, Dude comes to you from Louisville where Forecastle is about to kick off with a strong lineup that includes Arcade Fire, the War On Drugs, Jason Isbell, Father John Misty, Kurt Vile, Courtney Barnett, Hiss Golden Messenger, and Jenny Lewis. (It’s not all tasteful dad-rock, though: the fest will also host Westside Gunn + Conway, White Reaper, T-Pain, and Khruangbin, among others.) Two guys who are not here are Michael Stipe and Thom Yorke because they’re busy forming a human shield in Williamsburg.

THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS

#10  blochead
Score:33 | Jul 10th

Posted in: Braids, Japanese Breakfast, & More Condemn Company For Sexist “Pussy Melter” Guitar Pedal
#9  tommind
Score:35 | Jul 6th

I love that this piece exists, but I gotta point out that there’s a typo in the headline. I believe the lyric is “yyyyyit’s been.”
Posted in: It’s Been 20 Years Since “One Week”: Ed Robertson Looks Back At Barenaked Ladies’ Mad Hit
#8  Looney Joe
Score:35 | Jul 6th

Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
#7  kvlt of blake
Score:38 | Jul 8th

We need to consider the possibility of a record so unreleased that we don’t understand it yet.
Posted in: New Animal Collective Double Album Tangerine Reef Coming Next Month
#6  cokeparty
Score:41 | Jul 10th

Ironically, no one who bought this pedal has ever “melted” much less seen female genitalia IRL.

Posted in: Braids, Japanese Breakfast, & More Condemn Company For Sexist “Pussy Melter” Guitar Pedal
#5  Chris DeVille
Score:43 | Jul 10th

If you’re wondering why Tom didn’t write Album Of The Week this week, he’s on vacation.

And if you’re wondering why Michael didn’t write a Premature Evaluation on this… he’s heard it.
Posted in: Album Of The Week: Deafheaven Ordinary Corrupt Human Love
#4  Chris DeVille
Score:43 | Jul 9th

Dude is a total charlatan who has somehow convinced Justin and Kanye he’s a genius.
Posted in: Sounds Like Eaux Claires’ Surprise Lineup Experiment Didn’t Go So Well
#3  sandro
Score:48 | Jul 9th

Bombed iver
Posted in: Sounds Like Eaux Claires’ Surprise Lineup Experiment Didn’t Go So Well
#2  Chris DeVille
Score:48 | Jul 10th

That said, for those of you who (like me) cannot get enough Michael Nelson essays-as-opuses, he’s working on one about the state of heavy music that will hopefully be out this week.
Posted in: Album Of The Week: Deafheaven Ordinary Corrupt Human Love
#1  El Gummo
Score:54 | Jul 6th

Stereogum 101 for Babies

👶 Uploading an Avatar 👶

1. Go to any article, log in to your Stereogum account, then scroll up.
2. Click the blank avatar in the top-right corner to go to your profile.
3. Click “Edit Profile”, then click the link to go to gravatar.com.
5. Click the Create Your Own Gravatar button, sign up, and log in.
6. Go to My Gravatars, then click “Add a new image”.
7. Upload your image, then go through the prompts until you’re done.
8. You done.

👶 Posting Images 👶

1. Go to tinypic.com*, sign up, and log in.
2. Choose an image file, resize if necessary, then click “UPLOAD NOW!”.
3. Copy the “Direct Link for Layouts” link, then paste it into your comment.

*Don’t use Imgur.

👶 Posting GIFs 👶

1. Go to giphy.com and enter your search terms (e.g., “elmo fire”).
2. Click the GIF you want, then click “Copy Link”.
3. Copy the “GIF Link” link, then paste it into your comment.

👶 Adding Bold Text, Italics, and Embedded Links 👶

HTML tags are surrounded by angle brackets (the “less-than” and “greater-than” signs)—not regular brackets, which I’m using here so you’re able to see them.

1. Use [b]text goes here[/b] for bold text.
2. Use [i]text goes here[/i] for italics.
3. Use [a href=”link goes here”]text goes here[/a] to embed a link.

👶 Posting Tweets and YouTube Videos 👶

1. Copy the URL, then paste it into your comment.
2. That’s it.

👶 Viewing the Number of Upvotes/Downvotes on a Comment 👶

1. Hover your cursor over the thumbs-up or thumbs-down button.
2. Chill for a sec.
Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS

#5  Win
Score:-9 | Jul 9th

The only “holy shit” surprise I can think of that would make me utter those words is a performance from Morrissey. There’s the shock factor of Justin Vernon knowing him and implicitly condoning his actions, and then there’s the shock that Moz actually showed up and played for as long as he was supposed to.
Posted in: Sounds Like Eaux Claires’ Surprise Lineup Experiment Didn’t Go So Well
#4  bootyfish
Score:-10 | Jul 10th

With all that being said, I’d sure like to eat her Japanese breakfast…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wbUpGoOjFWw

Posted in: Braids, Japanese Breakfast, & More Condemn Company For Sexist “Pussy Melter” Guitar Pedal
#3  Dahmersound
Score:-11 | Jul 6th

Shut Up, Dude: Policing speech and manufacturing safe spaces for overly sensitive regressives
Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
#2  timescreamer
Score:-15 | Jul 11th

Imagine caring about this
Posted in: Rage Against The Machine Demand Nigel Farage Rename His Podcast
#1  Grapefruit Seltzer
Score:-15 | Jul 8th

AC is the Goatse of music. Cool/transgressive when yr a kid…just another gaping white asshole you could do without as an adult
Posted in: New Animal Collective Double Album Tangerine Reef Coming Next Month

THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE

  Chicanery
Score:11 | Jul 11th

It’s called a fursuit, you Philistines.
Posted in: Insane Clown Posse Release Video About The Poor Quality Furry Suit Violent J’s Daughter Bought On AliExpress