THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|#10
|Xandra
|Score:31 | Jul 2nd
|
Death Grips was my actual, literal first experience hearing rap music, which is still hilarious to me to this day. My new cool friends started blasting the money store in the car, and lemme tell you, it confirmed everything that my good Christian suburb had led me to expect. Shit slapped tho and I got very into it. I was so confused when I heard mainstream rap. So very confused.
|Posted in: Death Grips Is IRL: Privacy, Community, & The Shadow Of Deltron 3030 Hang Over Year Of The Snitch
|#9
|blochead
|Score:33 | Jun 29th
|
How do y’all give a shit about this dude? At least Kanye is a genius and a messy bitch that loves drama. This dude brings nothing
|Posted in: Stream Drake’s New Double Album Scorpion
|#8
|johnnyfuckhead
|Score:33 | Jun 29th
|
Stereogum Confession: I’ve never read an entire cokeparty story, but I really like the guy.
Your turn!
|Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
|#7
|raptor jesus
|Score:34 | Jun 29th
|
“Hey mom, it’s raptor. Thanks again for not talking about me over sooooo many boring ass beats. Love you.”
|Posted in: Drake Raps A Lot Of Stuff About His Son On Scorpion
|#6
|dg15
|Score:37 | Jul 5th
|
Me when I see the new popular rapper’s album is over an hour,
Me when I see the new Deafheaven is an hour long,
|Posted in: Stream Deafheaven’s New Album Ordinary Corrupt Human Love
|#5
|El Gummo
|Score:38 | Jun 29th
|
This is getting out of control
|Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
|#4
|eastside tilly
|Score:40 | Jun 29th
|
And that’s how Blink wrote “Saddam’s Song”.
|Posted in: Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Says He Advised A Navy Admiral On Capturing Saddam Hussein
|#3
|generic orange soda
|Score:40 | Jul 5th
|
Shitty and tasteless joke no doubt, but like… should she not marry someone she loves because he made a shitty and tasteless joke that I’m sure he apologized for before they were dating? Like, I’m pretty sure these two addressed this issue in private. Is this like a thing where this mom thinks Grande needs to be a “good role model” for kids? Am I missing something here?
People who care about what celebrities do in their personal lives (if they aren’t hurting anyone) need a better hobby. I’ve heard macrame is fun…
|Posted in: Ariana Grande Responds To Controversy Over Pete Davidson’s Resurfaced Manchester Bombing Joke
|#2
|blochead
|Score:44 | Jun 29th
|
I wasn’t hiding my son. I was protecting him from the world.
Here’s an album of songs about him for the world to dissect like a cadaver
|Posted in: Drake Raps A Lot Of Stuff About His Son On Scorpion
|#1
|marko
|Score:44 | Jul 2nd
|
Unlike the Blueprint 2, Drake unfortunately does not have a song sampling Cake that features Lenny Kravitz, and was produced by Heavy D.
|Posted in: Premature Evaluation: Drake Scorpion
THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS
|#5
|plurabelle
|Score:-16 | Jun 29th
|
Hair-splitting… The irony is pretty clear, surely.
|Posted in: Car Wheels On A Gravel Road Turns 20: Guest Essay By Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield
|#4
|WakingTheWitch
|Score:-17 | Jul 5th
|
Its more about an alarming series of red flags that suggests this isnt going to end well
|Posted in: Ariana Grande Responds To Controversy Over Pete Davidson’s Resurfaced Manchester Bombing Joke
|#3
|roland1824
|Score:-17 | Jul 2nd
|
Imagine caring that much about these assholes. In fact, they would probably agree with that sentiment.
|Posted in: Death Grips Is IRL: Privacy, Community, & The Shadow Of Deltron 3030 Hang Over Year Of The Snitch
|#2
|finnegans wake
|Score:-22 | Jun 29th
|
These new Britney Spears songs are really week.
|Posted in: Charli XCX – “Focus” & “No Angel”
|#1
|plurabelle
|Score:-38 | Jun 29th
|
Who’s going to tell Katie that “Can’t Let Go” (the only song that she mentions) is a cover?
This piece is trash and Waxahatchee hasn’t made a good album since 2012.
|Posted in: Car Wheels On A Gravel Road Turns 20: Guest Essay By Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|Looney Joe
|Score:20 | Jun 29th
|
“Roy Orbison didn’t have big dick energy” is a Pulitzer-worthy sentence.
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Roy Orbison’s “Oh, Pretty Woman”