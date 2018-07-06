Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS

#10  Xandra
Score:31 | Jul 2nd

Death Grips was my actual, literal first experience hearing rap music, which is still hilarious to me to this day. My new cool friends started blasting the money store in the car, and lemme tell you, it confirmed everything that my good Christian suburb had led me to expect. Shit slapped tho and I got very into it. I was so confused when I heard mainstream rap. So very confused.

Posted in: Death Grips Is IRL: Privacy, Community, & The Shadow Of Deltron 3030 Hang Over Year Of The Snitch
#9  blochead
Score:33 | Jun 29th

How do y’all give a shit about this dude? At least Kanye is a genius and a messy bitch that loves drama. This dude brings nothing

Posted in: Stream Drake’s New Double Album Scorpion
#8  johnnyfuckhead
Score:33 | Jun 29th

Stereogum Confession: I’ve never read an entire cokeparty story, but I really like the guy.

Your turn!
Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
#7  raptor jesus
Score:34 | Jun 29th

“Hey mom, it’s raptor. Thanks again for not talking about me over sooooo many boring ass beats. Love you.”
Posted in: Drake Raps A Lot Of Stuff About His Son On Scorpion
#6  dg15
Score:37 | Jul 5th

Me when I see the new popular rapper’s album is over an hour,

Me when I see the new Deafheaven is an hour long,
Posted in: Stream Deafheaven’s New Album Ordinary Corrupt Human Love
#5  El Gummo
Score:38 | Jun 29th

This is getting out of control
Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
#4  eastside tilly
Score:40 | Jun 29th

And that’s how Blink wrote “Saddam’s Song”.
Posted in: Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Says He Advised A Navy Admiral On Capturing Saddam Hussein
#3  generic orange soda
Score:40 | Jul 5th

Shitty and tasteless joke no doubt, but like… should she not marry someone she loves because he made a shitty and tasteless joke that I’m sure he apologized for before they were dating? Like, I’m pretty sure these two addressed this issue in private. Is this like a thing where this mom thinks Grande needs to be a “good role model” for kids? Am I missing something here?

People who care about what celebrities do in their personal lives (if they aren’t hurting anyone) need a better hobby. I’ve heard macrame is fun…
Posted in: Ariana Grande Responds To Controversy Over Pete Davidson’s Resurfaced Manchester Bombing Joke
#2  blochead
Score:44 | Jun 29th

I wasn’t hiding my son. I was protecting him from the world.

Here’s an album of songs about him for the world to dissect like a cadaver
Posted in: Drake Raps A Lot Of Stuff About His Son On Scorpion
#1  marko
Score:44 | Jul 2nd

Unlike the Blueprint 2, Drake unfortunately does not have a song sampling Cake that features Lenny Kravitz, and was produced by Heavy D.
Posted in: Premature Evaluation: Drake Scorpion

THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS

#5  plurabelle
Score:-16 | Jun 29th

Hair-splitting… The irony is pretty clear, surely.

Posted in: Car Wheels On A Gravel Road Turns 20: Guest Essay By Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield
#4  WakingTheWitch
Score:-17 | Jul 5th

Its more about an alarming series of red flags that suggests this isnt going to end well
Posted in: Ariana Grande Responds To Controversy Over Pete Davidson’s Resurfaced Manchester Bombing Joke
#3  roland1824
Score:-17 | Jul 2nd

Imagine caring that much about these assholes. In fact, they would probably agree with that sentiment.

Posted in: Death Grips Is IRL: Privacy, Community, & The Shadow Of Deltron 3030 Hang Over Year Of The Snitch
#2  finnegans wake
Score:-22 | Jun 29th

These new Britney Spears songs are really week.
Posted in: Charli XCX – “Focus” & “No Angel”
#1  plurabelle
Score:-38 | Jun 29th

Who’s going to tell Katie that “Can’t Let Go” (the only song that she mentions) is a cover?

This piece is trash and Waxahatchee hasn’t made a good album since 2012.

Posted in: Car Wheels On A Gravel Road Turns 20: Guest Essay By Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield

THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE

  Looney Joe
Score:20 | Jun 29th

“Roy Orbison didn’t have big dick energy” is a Pulitzer-worthy sentence.
Posted in: The Number Ones: Roy Orbison’s “Oh, Pretty Woman”