Drake Postpones Tonight’s Already Rescheduled ‘Aubrey And The Three Migos’ Toronto Show

Drake and Migos’ ‘Aubrey And The Three Migos Tour’ has been having some hiccups. It was scheduled to start at the end of July, but was postponed by a couple weeks, and a bunch of shows were rescheduled. Then, its new start date was again pushed back by a couple days. It finally got underway in Kansas City last week, and it’s rolled through a couple cities since then.

But today it’s been announced that the show that was supposed to take place in Toronto tonight — the start of a three-night run in Drake’s hometown — has been postponed. As Exclaim! reports, the Scotiabank Arena show has been postponed due to “circumstances beyond our control.” The Tuesday and Wednesday night shows are, as of now, still scheduled to take place.

Tickets for the 8/20 show will be honored at a yet-to-be-announced rescheduled date.

The tour’s Toronto dates were originally scheduled for 8/10-8/11 before being postponed earlier.