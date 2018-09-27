A$AP Rocky has been busy since releasing his latest album Testing in May, collaborating with the likes of Tyler, The Creator, YG and Blood Orange. But today, A$AP took a break to revisit an old favorite. He covered Otis Redding’s “(Sittin’ On) The Dock Of The Bay” for the Australian radio station Triple J, raising the question: Why didn’t this happen sooner?

Assisted by a small band, the New York rapper sang the classic song as if he wrote it himself. He sounded relaxed and confident, pitchy at times, but in an earnest, genuine way. Skepta joined A$AP later on to perform “Praise The Lord (Da Shine)” from Testing. Unfortunately, the band did not include a live flutist. Watch both performances below.