Stream Chic’s First New Album In 26 Years

It’s About Time, disco-funk legends Chic’s first album in 26 years, has finally arrived, and it really is about damn time. This thing was originally announced way back in 2015, when Chic were enjoying the beginnings of a late-career renaissance thanks to the shine from frontman Nile Rodgers’ appearance on Daft Punk and Pharrell’s 2013 mega-hit “Get Lucky.” They dropped a new single and played it on late-night shows, but the rest of the album never materialized. But now — one hospitalization for E.coli poisoning, one cancerous mass removal, one broken nose, and three years later — it’s here.

Some of it, anyway. Earlier this year, Rodgers revealed that the band had been working in the studio with Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Craig David, Stefflon Don, Nao, Mura Masa, and Debbie Harry, but Mars, .Paak, and Harry are nowhere to be found on It’s About Time. You see, the album we’re getting today is just the first installment of a two-part collection of albums, with the second tentatively scheduled to be released in February. Who is on this album, then? Well, addition to the previous names, it has guest appearances from Lady Gaga, Elton John, Vic Mensa, Hailee Steinfeld, LunchMoney Lewis, Philippe Saisse, Emeli Sandé, and Cosha.

“This is the most self-indulgent album I’ve ever done in my life,” the 66-year-old Rodgers recently told Billboard. “I don’t normally make records like this because I don’t have the power to say ‘this is how it’s gonna go and I’m gonna tell this really big story.’ So now that I do, I can do it my way and this is happening my way exactly. And I just hope people get it and like it and understand it. It’s a geeky record, and a very idealistic record.” We’ve already heard early singles “Boogie All Night,” “Till The World Falls,” and “Sober,” and now you can stream the whole thing below.

It’s About Time is out now on Virgin EMI.