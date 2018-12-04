James Blake Announces 2019 North American Tour

James Blake has had a big year. The downtempo, glitchy falsetto crooner consolidated his reputation as a top hip-hop collaborator, working with Travis Scott, SwaVay, and the trio of Jay Rock, Future, and Kendrick Lamar. He released some stunning solo work, like “If The Car Beside You Moves Ahead,” “Don’t Miss It” and a remix of Moses Sumney’s “Make Out In My Car,” all of which followed up his great 2016 record The Colour In Anything. He also finally shared his thoughts about the label “sad boy.”

In 2019, after a year of collabs and backing up rappers, he’ll strike out on his own for a headlining North American tour, where you can likely catch him performing all of the above. Check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

2/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

2/20 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

2/21 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

2/22 – Philadelphia PA @ The Fillmore

2/24 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

2/25 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

2/27 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

2/28 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia

3/02 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

3/03 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater

3/04 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

3/08 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

3/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Harbour Convention Centre

3/10 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

3/12 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

3/15 – Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater

3/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

Blake has not yet announced plans for a new record, but we’re hopeful for 2019.