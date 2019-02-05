Travis Scott – “Can’t Say” Video

Following an appearance in James Blake’s Nabil-directed “Mile High” video and a brief (albeit controversial) performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show this weekend, Travis Scott is back with a new music video of his own. After “Stop Trying To Be God,” “Sicko Mode,” and “Yosemite,” “Can’t Say” is the latest track from last year’s Astroworld to get the visual treatment.

Directed by Nathalie Canguilhem and produced and styled by French fashion house Saint Laurent, the “Can’t Say” video is as lavish and expensive-looking as you’d expect. It finds Travis Scott leading a pack of motorcyclists pulling cool stunts alongside horses, burning basketballs and pyramids, religious iconography, and featured guest Don Toliver. Check it out below.

Astroworld is out now on Epic/Grand Hustle/Cactus Jack.