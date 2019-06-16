Lana Del Rey is gearing up to release her new Jack Antonoff-produced LP, Norman Fucking Rockwell, one of the most anticipated albums of 2019. She’s already shared the orchestral, country-tinged “Mariners Apartment Complex,” the stirring 10-minute daydream “Venice Bitch,” and the brooding “hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have – but i have it.”

Last month, she shared an excellent cover Sublime’s “Doin’ Time.” And today, Lana’s back with a teaser for the forthcoming album’s title track. She previously performed and posted teasers of tracks that have yet to get their official release. Hopefully, the full “Norman Fucking Rockwell” will be streaming soon.

“God damn man child, you fucked me so good I almost said I love you / You’re fun and you’re wild, but you don’t know the half of the shit you put me through,” she mouths along with the lyrics in an Instagram video. “Your poetry’s bad and you blame the news / But I can’t change that and I cant change your mood / Because you’re just a man, it’s just what you do / Your head’s in your hands as you color me in blue.”

Check it out below.

Norman Fucking Rockwell is out this year.