Cardi B’s New Freestyle Is Good

Thus far in 2019, Cardi B has only released two actual singles: The forgettable Bruno Mars collab “Please Me” in February and the satisfying shit-talker “Press” in May. But the world has not exactly been starving for Cardi B content. She’s made a ton of guest appearances, and most of them have been good. Most of Cardi’s various other 2019 activities have also been good: The arena tour, the acting debut in Hustlers, the Netflix reality show Rhythm + Flow, the public support of Bernie Sanders. And now she’s just thrown a new freestyle up on Instagram. It’s good, too.

Look: This new freestyle is probably not news. You don’t really need it in your life, with so much other Cardi stuff already out there. But it’s fun anyway. You might like it. Cardi, wearing a crop top and gigantic nails and standing in what may or may not be a kitchen pantry, talks some excellent shit over a lo-fi old-school blat-beat. She sounds great.

The freestyle is only about a minute long, but Cardi gets some lines off: “I be in a mansion, and you be in my mentions.” “I don’t act, I’m a hustler, just playing my part.” “Holding my Grammy, rubbing my clit.” At the end, she clarifies: “This just a little something till I finish up the album, bitch.” Then she yells for us to suck her dick. Here, watch:

I hope Cardi doesn’t rush her next album, but then again, I kind of hope she does.