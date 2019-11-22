Whitney – “Far, Far Away” (Wilco Cover)

Let’s keep these Wilco covers coming! A 13-track Yankee Hotel Foxtrot tribute emerged this past summer, and then another whole album of all-star reinterpretations, Wilco Covered, was distributed with the November issue of UK music mag Uncut. Thus far most of the recordings have not appeared online. Cate Le Bon’s “Company In My Back” was shared upon the announcement of the comp, and last week Twin Peaks, Wilco’s fellow Chicagoans, shared their version of “Spiders (Kidsmoke).” Now comes the contribution from another young Chicago band that shares even more of Wilco’s DNA.

That’d be Whitney, the falsetto-strewn comfort-blanket roots-rockers whose album Forever Turned Around is one of 2019’s purest musical pleasures. Upon announcing that album, Whitney shared “FTA,” a tweaked version of the title track. Today they’ve officially released “FTA” as a digital single with their Wilco Covered submission as the B-side. In their hands, the Being There ballad “Far, Far Away” sure sounds like a Whitney song.

Listen below.