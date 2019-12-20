Watch Sharon Van Etten & Norah Jones Sing A Transformed “Seventeen” On Colbert

Way back in January, Sharon Van Etten released “Seventeen,” a single from her album Remind Me Tomorrow that would go on to rank highly in many year-end roundups (including our very own readers’ poll, the Gummy Awards). In May, Van Etten welcomed Norah Jones onstage to duet on “Seventeen” at Red Bull Music Festival, and the two of them released an updated version of the song via Amazon this past September. Now, to round out the year in “Seventeen,” Van Etten and Jones have performed the song on Colbert.

The performance was recorded last week, on 12/11, but finally aired last night, 12/19. Van Etten already sang “Seventeen” on Kimmel and Ellen this year, but Jones’ involvement has turned the song into a different beast. This version is softer, slower, and a lot more country, yet still smolderingly intense in its own way.

Watch their performance below, and revisit our Van Etten interview while you’re at it.